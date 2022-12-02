Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Down 33.8% in November

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2022

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,105,300 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 1,669,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 99.6 days.

Recruit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCRRF traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716. Recruit has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Recruit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.