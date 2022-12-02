Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Down 33.8% in November

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,105,300 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 1,669,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 99.6 days.

Recruit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCRRF traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716. Recruit has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

