ReddCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.70 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $4,138.08 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00452750 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00037780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023043 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001239 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00018968 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000883 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

