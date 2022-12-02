Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 47.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

STORE Capital stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 141.38%.

STORE Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.