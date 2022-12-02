Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $51.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.47. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.63.

