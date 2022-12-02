Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.69. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

