Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 44 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,021 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $537.02. 29,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $525.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $439.22 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

