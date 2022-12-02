Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,853,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,828,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 382,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $880,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $405.91. The stock had a trading volume of 91,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,501. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.21.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

