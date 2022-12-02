Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $2.68 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $1,665,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,420,000 after acquiring an additional 137,324 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

Mastercard stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.50. 28,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.59 and its 200-day moving average is $329.01.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.