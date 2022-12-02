Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 127.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 314.0% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,439. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.72. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

