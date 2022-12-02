Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 302.01% from the stock’s current price.

Renalytix Stock Performance

Shares of RNLX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 143,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,781. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. Renalytix has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $74.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of Renalytix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNLX. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Renalytix in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Renalytix by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Renalytix by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Renalytix by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix Company Profile

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

