Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $79.50

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$79.50 and traded as high as C$89.70. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$89.33, with a volume of 1,495,871 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Argus Capital raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.09.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$80.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.63.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.736 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total value of C$46,942.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$820,407.67. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.07, for a total value of C$1,141,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at C$3,153,079.31. Also, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total value of C$46,942.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at C$820,407.67.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

