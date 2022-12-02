Reviewing Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) & Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW)

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD – Get Rating) and Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shapeways has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Conversion Labs alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Conversion Labs and Shapeways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -35.92% N/A -260.09% Shapeways -47.77% -23.43% -20.81%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million 3.25 -$3.14 million N/A N/A Shapeways $33.62 million 0.85 $1.76 million ($0.28) -2.07

This table compares Conversion Labs and Shapeways’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shapeways has higher revenue and earnings than Conversion Labs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Conversion Labs and Shapeways, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shapeways has a consensus price target of $3.19, suggesting a potential upside of 449.57%. Given Shapeways’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Conversion Labs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Shapeways shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Shapeways shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shapeways beats Conversion Labs on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conversion Labs

(Get Rating)

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Shapeways

(Get Rating)

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand. It provides additive manufacturing services, such as 3D printing, rapid prototyping, and design services; and traditional manufacturing services, including injection molding, sheet metal, urethane and vacuum casting, CNC machining, and machine tooling. It also offers selective laser sintering materials, which include nylon 12, thermoplastic polyurethane, nylon 11, nylon 6 mineral filled, and polypropylene; binder jetting materials consisting of stainless steel and sandstone; multi-jet fusion materials; stereolithography materials, such as accura 60, accura xtreme, and accura xtreme white 200; selective laser melting material, including aluminum; material jetting materials, such as fine detail plastic, multi-color polyjet, and high definition full color; and wax casting materials comprising copper, platinum, gold, silver, bronze, brass, rhodium plated brass, and gold plated brass. The company serves the medical, consumer, robotics, architecture, aerospace, gaming, drones, education, and jewelry industries. Shapeways Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Conversion Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conversion Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.