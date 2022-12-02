Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REYN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 203,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,789,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,144,000 after buying an additional 1,033,057 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 9.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 46,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,012,000 after buying an additional 707,622 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Shares of REYN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,661. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.