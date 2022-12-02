RFG Advisory LLC Has $826,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,969 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC grew its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $165.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.12 and a 200 day moving average of $159.07. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

