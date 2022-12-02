RFG Advisory LLC Sells 125 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.1% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 36.6% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,024,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $469.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $434.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $524.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

