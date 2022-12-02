RFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,804 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,908,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NULV opened at $36.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

