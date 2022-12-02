RGM Capital LLC Acquires 1,448,704 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,912,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448,704 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace makes up approximately 3.9% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RGM Capital LLC owned 0.67% of Dynatrace worth $75,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Dynatrace by 16.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.26.

NYSE DT traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $39.11. 10,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,351. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

