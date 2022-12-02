RGM Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 149,004 shares during the period. Guidewire Software comprises about 5.4% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $104,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 319.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $21,836,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $182,429.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $182,429.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,587. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.25. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $118.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.80.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.