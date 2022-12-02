rhino investment partners Inc Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN)

rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 284,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000. William Penn Bancorporation accounts for 1.5% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 15.3% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 380,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WMPN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. 66,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,237. The company has a market cap of $168.18 million, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. William Penn Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $12.88.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of William Penn Bancorporation to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.
