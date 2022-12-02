rhino investment partners Inc Sells 111,405 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

rhino investment partners Inc lessened its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,405 shares during the period. Webster Financial makes up about 2.4% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Webster Financial worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WBS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,067. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

