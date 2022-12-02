rhino investment partners Inc Sells 61,578 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

rhino investment partners Inc reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,578 shares during the quarter. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 191,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,705,028. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.