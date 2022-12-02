RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,663,100 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 1,384,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIOCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of RIOCF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. 2,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,197. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $20.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

Further Reading

