RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,300 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 557,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $12.91. 86,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $16.95.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

In other news, Director John Wayne Hutchens acquired 2,773 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $33,081.89. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,763 shares in the company, valued at $92,612.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 19,704 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.