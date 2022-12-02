Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 3,182.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190,323 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.14% of Robinhood Markets worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 969,262 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,352,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,526.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,526.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $24.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

