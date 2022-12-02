Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Purchases 24,000 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 24,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,699,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,420,730.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jay Farner purchased 25,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $199,617.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Jay Farner acquired 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Jay Farner bought 25,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $199,689.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Jay Farner purchased 26,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,732.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Jay Farner acquired 23,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $200,364.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Jay Farner bought 30,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $197,640.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Jay Farner purchased 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Jay Farner acquired 31,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $199,712.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Jay Farner bought 29,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,335.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Jay Farner acquired 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $199,240.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $8.41. 3,275,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,213,444. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.84. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $16.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

