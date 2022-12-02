Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Purchases 24,000 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 24,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,699,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,420,730.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Jay Farner purchased 25,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $199,617.00.
- On Monday, November 28th, Jay Farner acquired 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.
- On Friday, November 25th, Jay Farner bought 25,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $199,689.00.
- On Thursday, November 17th, Jay Farner purchased 26,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,732.00.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Jay Farner acquired 23,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $200,364.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Jay Farner bought 30,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $197,640.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, Jay Farner purchased 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00.
- On Friday, November 4th, Jay Farner acquired 31,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $199,712.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Jay Farner bought 29,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,335.00.
- On Monday, October 31st, Jay Farner acquired 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $199,240.00.
Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $8.41. 3,275,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,213,444. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.84. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $16.65.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
