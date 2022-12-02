Rocket Pool ETH Price Reaches $1,386.34 on Exchanges (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for $1,386.34 or 0.08137642 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $147.76 million and $3.63 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,372.73470876 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $3,293,849.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

