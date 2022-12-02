Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 58.1% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 71.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,457.9% in the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 26,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $312.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.63 and a 200 day moving average of $252.13. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $313.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

