Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

