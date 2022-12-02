Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $250,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $101.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.88. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

