Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $294,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $8,639,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Phillips 66 by 174.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 10,533 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

NYSE PSX opened at $108.04 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.93 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average of $93.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 20.17 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

