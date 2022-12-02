Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,474 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.95.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,990 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $171.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.54. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $187.69. The firm has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

