Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Masonite International worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Stock Up 1.7 %

DOOR stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $119.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masonite International Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOOR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Masonite International from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.