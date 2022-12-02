Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,548 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

Shares of ADBE opened at $344.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.67. The stock has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $675.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

