Royal Bank of Canada Cuts GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $55.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GitLab to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.92.

GitLab Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of GTLB opened at $42.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a PE ratio of -28.25. GitLab has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $97.82.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,055.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in GitLab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,972,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

