Royal Bank of Canada Trims Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Target Price to $105.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.76.

Shares of EW stock opened at $77.56 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

