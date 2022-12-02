Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,742. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $11.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 91,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the third quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 24.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the period. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

