Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,742. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $11.78.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
