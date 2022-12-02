RWS (LON:RWS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $343.25

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 343.25 ($4.11) and traded as low as GBX 328.60 ($3.93). RWS shares last traded at GBX 330.80 ($3.96), with a volume of 499,928 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of RWS from GBX 650 ($7.78) to GBX 500 ($5.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 616.25 ($7.37).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 311.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 343.19. The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 2,391.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 65,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £196,950 ($235,614.31). Also, insider Lara Boro acquired 2,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 333 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £9,823.50 ($11,752.00).

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

