SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of SABS stock opened at 1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.14. SAB Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of 0.62 and a fifty-two week high of 11.31.

SAB Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SABS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported -0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by -0.02. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.35% and a negative return on equity of 82.05%. The business had revenue of 3.59 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 30,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

