Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

