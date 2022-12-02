Safe (SAFE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $8.29 or 0.00048590 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $172.82 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00129247 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00226209 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00060364 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.6252365 USD and is down -7.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

