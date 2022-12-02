Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Evercore ISI

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $147.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.39. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $270.57. The company has a market capitalization of $147 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,028,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,028,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.