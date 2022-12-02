SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Short Interest Update

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,284.0 days.

SalMar ASA Price Performance

Shares of SALRF stock remained flat at $29.00 during trading on Friday. SalMar ASA has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.62.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Danske upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. DNB Markets raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SalMar ASA from 362.00 to 339.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SalMar ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.00.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.