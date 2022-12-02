Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.50

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 59953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Separately, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Samsonite International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.29.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

