Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €9.20 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.20 ($9.48) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EOAN. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.89) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.82) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.37) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($11.86) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.89) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

E.On Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €9.09 ($9.37) on Tuesday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($6.91) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($11.13). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.73.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

