Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Target Price to 170.00

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from 210.00 to 170.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meituan from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Meituan Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MPNGF opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. Meituan has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82.
About Meituan
Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meituan (MPNGF)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Meituan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meituan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.