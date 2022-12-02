Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Target Price to 170.00

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from 210.00 to 170.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meituan from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Meituan alerts:

Meituan Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MPNGF opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. Meituan has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82.

About Meituan

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meituan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meituan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.