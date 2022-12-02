Sapphire Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $21.22 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $21.22 million and approximately $3,805.04 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,293.11 or 0.07575071 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037353 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00080210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00060348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00024925 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

