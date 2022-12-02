Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sells C$153,410.00 in Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total transaction of C$153,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,610,805.

Savaria Stock Performance

TSE:SIS traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.54. 29,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,180. Savaria Co. has a one year low of C$12.02 and a one year high of C$19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 39.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is 128.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Savaria Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIS. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.67.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

