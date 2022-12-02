SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $323.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $301.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 0.47. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

