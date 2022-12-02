Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,300 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 248,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.5 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.78. 466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.83 and a 200-day moving average of $128.59. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $202.90.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

