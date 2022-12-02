Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,300 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 248,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.5 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.78. 466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.83 and a 200-day moving average of $128.59. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $202.90.
About Schneider Electric S.E.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schneider Electric S.E. (SBGSF)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.