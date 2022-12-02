Scott N. Flanders Purchases 38,091 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) Director Scott N. Flanders bought 38,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $180,932.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,432.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fathom Stock Up 2.0 %

FTHM traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.11. 166,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,313. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $87.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57.

Get Fathom alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 39.0% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fathom Company Profile

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Fathom from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

(Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.